Kamal Haasan appears before Central Crime Branch in connection with crane mishap enquiry

CHENNAI

03 March 2020 11:29 IST

The actor appeared before the officers of the Central Crime Branch who are investigating the accident on the sets of Indian 2 that killed 3 people two weeks ago

Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday appeared before the officers of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) who are investigating an accident that took place on the sets of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 at the EVP film city two weeks ago.

At the shoot, a crane had suddenly snapped and fallen on people working beneath it, leaving three dead and 10 injured.

A case was registered by the Nazarathpet police and later transferred to the CCB. Deputy Commissioner G. Nagajothi was assigned investigate the accident.

Kamal Haasan, accompanied by his lawyer and party men, appeared before the officers at the office of Commissioner of Police in Vepery. His statement is being recorded, said sources.

Last week, the director of the film, Shankar, appeared in front of the CCB, and his statement was recorded.