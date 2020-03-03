Kamal Haasan appears before Central Crime Branch in connection with crane mishap enquiry

Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday appeared before the officers of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) who are investigating an accident that took place on the sets of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 at the EVP film city two weeks ago.
At the shoot, a crane had suddenly snapped and fallen on people working beneath it, leaving three dead and 10 injured.
A case was registered by the Nazarathpet police and later transferred to the CCB. Deputy Commissioner G. Nagajothi was assigned investigate the accident.
Kamal Haasan, accompanied by his lawyer and party men, appeared before the officers at the office of Commissioner of Police in Vepery. His statement is being recorded, said sources.
Last week, the director of the film, Shankar, appeared in front of the CCB, and his statement was recorded.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.