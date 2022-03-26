Actor Janani to be special volunteer at tomorrow’s beach clean-up

March 26, 2022 00:20 IST

Interested volunteers can register online

G Square group along with The Hindu is set to carry out the second round of the massive beach clean-up exercise at six places on East Coast Road.

Actor Janani will be the special volunteer at the campaign. The beach clean-up campaign of the second round will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Injamabakkam on March 27 and at Panaiyur on April 3.

The knowledge partner for this initiative is Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI).

Advertising

Advertising

To volunteer visit and register at bit.ly/GQTHBC2 or scan QR Code