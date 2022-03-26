Chennai

Actor Janani to be special volunteer at tomorrow’s beach clean-up

CHENNAI, MARCH 25, 2022 G Square beach clean-up at Injambakkam

G Square group along with The Hindu is set to carry out the second round of the massive beach clean-up exercise at six places on East Coast Road.

Actor Janani will be the special volunteer at the campaign. The beach clean-up campaign of the second round will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Injamabakkam on March 27 and at Panaiyur on April  3.

The knowledge partner for this initiative is Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI). 

 To volunteer visit and register at bit.ly/GQTHBC2 or scan QR Code 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
environmental cleanup
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 26, 2022 12:22:42 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/actor-janani-to-be-special-volunteer-at-tomorrows-beach-clean-up/article65259265.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY