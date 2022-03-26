Actor Janani to be special volunteer at tomorrow’s beach clean-up
Interested volunteers can register online
G Square group along with The Hindu is set to carry out the second round of the massive beach clean-up exercise at six places on East Coast Road.
Actor Janani will be the special volunteer at the campaign. The beach clean-up campaign of the second round will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Injamabakkam on March 27 and at Panaiyur on April 3.
The knowledge partner for this initiative is Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI).
To volunteer visit and register at bit.ly/GQTHBC2 or scan QR Code
