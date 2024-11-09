 />
Actor held for possession of methamphetamine

Efforts are on to trace other suspects who had links with her

Published - November 09, 2024 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old woman for allegedly possessing methamphetamine and supplying the drug to others. Following a tip-off, the team of police mounted surveillance on Woods Avenue and caught the woman, identified as Esther alias Meena of Kovilambakkam, an television actor by profession. The police recovered 5 g of methamphetamine and a mobile phone from her. Efforts are on to trace other suspects who had links with her.

November 09, 2024

