Actor found dead

CHENNAI

25 March 2021 01:28 IST

Pallu Babu was found dead in an autorickshaw

Tamil actor ‘Pallu Babu’ was found dead in an autorickshaw in Choolai in Chennai. He was 35.

Sriramulu, known as ‘Pallu Babu’ in the film field, shot into limelight after his role as Vruchiga Kanth in the movie Kadhal released in 2004, in which he acted as a person looking for cinema chances.

After the blockbuster movie, he did a few comedy roles.

The police said his parents died a couple of years ago and he was spotted begging near a temple and a few friends came forward to help him ahead of COVID-19 lockdown. He was jobless and was staying on pavements on Angallamman Koil Street, Choolai. He was an alcoholic. He was lying dead in an autorickshaw parked on the roadside, the police said.

The patrolling team alerted the Vepery police station. The body was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem. The body was handed over to a distant relative.