Actor fails to appear for inquiry

CHENNAI

13 August 2021 03:41 IST

Meera Mitun releases video countering charges

Model-turned-actor Meera Mitun failed to appear before the cyber crime police on Thursday for inquiry in connection with a case filed against her. Instead, she released a video on social media countering the charges.

Recently, the police booked her for allegedly using a casteist slur against Scheduled Caste people. During an interview with a YouTube channel, she said that all Scheduled Caste people working in the film industry should be kicked out of the industry.

Based on a complaint from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the police summoned her for inquiry on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

In the video, the actor talked about the challenges she faced in the film industry. “I am a Tamil woman. Here, no one likes the development of Tamil women and those from other States alone can prosper,” she claimed in the video.