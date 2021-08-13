Actor fails to appear for inquiry

Meera Mitun releases video countering charges

Model-turned-actor Meera Mitun failed to appear before the cyber crime police on Thursday for inquiry in connection with a case filed against her. Instead, she released a video on social media countering the charges.

Recently, the police booked her for allegedly using a casteist slur against Scheduled Caste people. During an interview with a YouTube channel, she said that all Scheduled Caste people working in the film industry should be kicked out of the industry.

Based on a complaint from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the police summoned her for inquiry on Thursday.

In the video, the actor talked about the challenges she faced in the film industry. “I am a Tamil woman. Here, no one likes the development of Tamil women and those from other States alone can prosper,” she claimed in the video.