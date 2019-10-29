Tamil actor Mano dies in road accident on Deepavali

Two persons including an actor, died in road accidents that took place on Deepavali in Avadi and during the early hours of Tuesday in Nungambakkam.

In the incident that took place on Deepavali, actor Mano, a film actor and television compere, died in a road accident on Deepavali evening. According to police, Mano was one of the main characters in the movie Puzhal and has acted in a few other movies and was a theatre artist as well.

On the evening of October 27, he and his wife Liviya were on their way to Avadi. He was driving the car, which hit a median near an engineering college. He died on the spot. Liviya has been admitted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment.

“The incident happened around 7 p.m. It appears as if the road was dark as there were not many street lights,” said Murali, a friend of Mano.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem on Tuesday. The Poonamalee Traffic Investigation wing have registered a case and investigating.

Cab passenger dies

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old passenger who was travelling in a cab died after the vehicle hit a stationary lorry on Uttamar Gandhi Road in Nungambakkam during the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police, M. Ravichandiran (55), who works as a senior manager in Air India, Mumbai, was travelling in the cab, attached to an app-based taxi aggregator during the early hours of Tuesday, driven by Muhammed Hassan (27).

When the vehicle was on Uttamar Gandhi Road, it collided against a stationary water tanker. While Ravichandran succumbed to injures, Muhammed Hassan has been admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College hospital with injuries.