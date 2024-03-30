ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Daniel Balaji passes away in Chennai

March 30, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji, well-known for his roles as a villain, passed away late on Friday in Chennai. He was 48.

Mr. Balaji was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Kottivakkam, where he breathed his last. He was closely related to late actor Murali and was feted for his roles in Tamil films such as Vettaiyadu Vilayadu, Vada Chennai, and Polladhavan.

T.C. Balaji, better known by his screen name ‘Daniel Balaji’, has acted in other languages, including Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Some of his recent movies include Eravu in Malayalam.

Porna J.S. Michael, his friend, said, “We took him to a private hospital in Kottivakkam after he complained of chest pain and shortness of breath. He had suffered a massive heart attack, and was declared dead around 8.30 p.m. on Friday.”

Mr. Balaji was planning to direct a horror movie and was involved in a discussion on the film’s script. Mr. Balaji’s eyes were donated, he said.

His funeral will take place at Purasawalkam by Saturday evening.

Condolences poured in from the film fraternity following the actor’s demise. On social media, actor Radhika Sarathkumar recalled that Balaji was launched in Chithi, a popular television serial produced by Radaan Mediaworks. She expressed her condolences.

Film directors Vetrimaran, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Ameer, and music composer Santhosh Narayanan were among those who paid their tributes at his residence.

He is survived by his mother and two siblings.

