Actor complains of online fraud

CHENNAI

04 June 2021 00:22 IST

Mangalanatha gurukkal, who has acted in many films as a temple priest, has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that online fraudsters had swindled money from his fans on the pretext of helping him.

He alleged that some miscreants circulated messages over social media stating that he and others in his family died due to COVID-19 and there was no money to spend for even performing last rites. Utilising the lockdown, they collected money from fans and his acqauitances by asking them to make payments online.

He said he and his family were in good health and sought immediate action on his complaint and nab the culprits. The case was taken up for investigation by the police.

