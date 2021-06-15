Actor complains of fake social media account

CHENNAI

15 June 2021 00:36 IST

Actor Senthil on Monday lodged a complaint alleging that a fake social media account had been created in his name. A fake account was created on Twitter in his name and a post was circulated, making it seem as if he had appealed not to reopen Tasmac outlets.

“Actor Charle had come earlier with the same type of complaint, and a few more artists have also faced the problem. I hope the police will take action,” the actor said.

