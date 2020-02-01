Chennai

Actor complains against Bigg Boss fame actor

more-in

Actor Sanam Shetty has lodged a complaint against Bigg Boss-fame actor Tharshan for allegedly cheating her after promising marriage.

She lodged the complaint against him at the Commissioner’s Office in the city. She alleged that the reality star had promised to marry her, and was now refusing to do so.

