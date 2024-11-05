ADVERTISEMENT

Actor booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Telugu-speaking people

Published - November 05, 2024 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

This comes on the heels of the All India Telugu Federation lodging a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) booked a case against actor Kasthuri alleged derogatory remarks she made against Telugu-speaking people. This comes on the heels of the All India Telugu Federation, headed by Dr. C.M.K. Reddy and its general secretary R. Nandagopal, lodging a complaint with the City Police Commissioner on Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint said the actor made a statement regarding the origins of certain Telugu-speaking communities in Tamil Nadu at a protest on Sunday, which addressed the issue of Brahmin rights and opposed alleged Hindu discrimination. A video of her speech was circulated by a YouTube channel. She defamed Telugu-speaking women and demeaned them in her speech, the complaint alleged.

Following the complaint, the Egmore police registered a case against her under the Sections 192(Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 196(1)(a)(Promoting enmity between different groups of religion, race, place of birth residence and language by words, either spoken or written), 353(1)(b)(statement conducting to public mischief which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public), and 353(2)(Whoever makes, publishes or circulates including electronic means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Ms. Kasthuri’s remarks were criticised as offensive to the Telugu identity. On Monday, she clarified that her remarks were intended to address specific historical groups, not Telugu people as a whole. She said her comments referenced a subset of workers who accompanied Telugu rulers to Tamil Nadu centuries ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US