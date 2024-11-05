Actor booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Telugu-speaking people

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) booked a case against actor Kasthuri alleged derogatory remarks she made against Telugu-speaking people. This comes on the heels of the All India Telugu Federation, headed by Dr. C.M.K. Reddy and its general secretary R. Nandagopal, lodging a complaint with the City Police Commissioner on Tuesday evening.

The complaint said the actor made a statement regarding the origins of certain Telugu-speaking communities in Tamil Nadu at a protest on Sunday, which addressed the issue of Brahmin rights and opposed alleged Hindu discrimination. A video of her speech was circulated by a YouTube channel. She defamed Telugu-speaking women and demeaned them in her speech, the complaint alleged.

Following the complaint, the Egmore police registered a case against her under the Sections 192(Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 196(1)(a)(Promoting enmity between different groups of religion, race, place of birth residence and language by words, either spoken or written), 353(1)(b)(statement conducting to public mischief which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public), and 353(2)(Whoever makes, publishes or circulates including electronic means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Ms. Kasthuri’s remarks were criticised as offensive to the Telugu identity. On Monday, she clarified that her remarks were intended to address specific historical groups, not Telugu people as a whole. She said her comments referenced a subset of workers who accompanied Telugu rulers to Tamil Nadu centuries ago.

