Actor and singer T.S. Raghavendra no more

Actor, playback singer and music director T.S. Raghavendra, who excelled in cameo roles, died on Wednesday night. He was 75. He is survived by his wife and singer Sulochana, and daughters and playback singers Kalpana and Prasanna.

“For many years he worked as a composing assistant for music director M.S. Viswanathan. He would beautifully imitate actor Sivaji Ganesan while performing on stage,” said cello player V. Sekar.

His training in classical music came in handy in the film world. He acted as father of actor Revathi in the film Vaidehi Kaathirunthal and rendered Carnatic jathis for the song Azhagumala Aada. He acted in many films of K. Balachandar and in Sindhu Bhairavai, he starred in the role of a magistrate and his argument over the difference between raga Aberi and Devagandhari continues to remain a memorable scene. In the film Chinnathaayee, he rendered the lines, ‘Naan Erikkari Melirunthu’ along with K.J. Yesudas and Swarnalatha with the effect of a counterpoint.

“He also worked as a music director for a film. But he was better known as an actor,” said Mr. Sekar.