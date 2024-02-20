ADVERTISEMENT

Actor and BJP functionary Jayalakshmi arrested on complaint from lyricist Snehan 

February 20, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor and BJP functionary Jayalakshmi was arrested by Thirumangalam Police following a complaint from lyricist Snehan.

Snehan had filed a complaint against Jayalakshmi alleging that she was running a foundation with the same name as his - Sneham foundation, which he claims to have started in 2015. He also added that she was collecting funds in his foundation’s name through social media and tarnishing his image.

However, she has made a counter complaint alleging that Snehan was trying to spread misinformation and creating unnecessary problems.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Snehan is a member of Makkal Needhi Maiyam party while Jayalakshmi is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On Tuesday, when she was picked up by the police, she resisted arrest. She told mediapersons that she had already produced documents countering the allegations of Snehan. Later, she was escorted to the police station and a metropolitan magistrate court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US