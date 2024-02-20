GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor and BJP functionary Jayalakshmi arrested on complaint from lyricist Snehan 

February 20, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor and BJP functionary Jayalakshmi was arrested by Thirumangalam Police following a complaint from lyricist Snehan.

Snehan had filed a complaint against Jayalakshmi alleging that she was running a foundation with the same name as his - Sneham foundation, which he claims to have started in 2015. He also added that she was collecting funds in his foundation’s name through social media and tarnishing his image.

However, she has made a counter complaint alleging that Snehan was trying to spread misinformation and creating unnecessary problems.

Snehan is a member of Makkal Needhi Maiyam party while Jayalakshmi is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On Tuesday, when she was picked up by the police, she resisted arrest. She told mediapersons that she had already produced documents countering the allegations of Snehan. Later, she was escorted to the police station and a metropolitan magistrate court.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.