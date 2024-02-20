Actor and BJP functionary Jayalakshmi arrested on complaint from lyricist Snehan 

February 20, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Actor and BJP functionary Jayalakshmi was arrested by Thirumangalam Police following a complaint from lyricist Snehan.

Snehan had filed a complaint against Jayalakshmi alleging that she was running a foundation with the same name as his - Sneham foundation, which he claims to have started in 2015. He also added that she was collecting funds in his foundation’s name through social media and tarnishing his image.

However, she has made a counter complaint alleging that Snehan was trying to spread misinformation and creating unnecessary problems.

Snehan is a member of Makkal Needhi Maiyam party while Jayalakshmi is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On Tuesday, when she was picked up by the police, she resisted arrest. She told mediapersons that she had already produced documents countering the allegations of Snehan. Later, she was escorted to the police station and a metropolitan magistrate court.