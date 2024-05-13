GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor Ajith bets big on training bikers, motorcycle touring in India and abroad

The actor’s startup, Venus Mortocycles, intends to commence its first, on-road training session for women this month, under the guidance of seasoned motorcyclists and trainers

Updated - May 13, 2024 12:45 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 12:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sangeetha Kandavel
Actor Ajith Kumar has been involved in teaching, and also setting up a curriculum with the primary goal of making people better riders, and law-abiding riders

Actor Ajith Kumar has been involved in teaching, and also setting up a curriculum with the primary goal of making people better riders, and law-abiding riders | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennai-based Venus Motorcycles, a startup founded by actor Ajith Kumar that focuses on motorcycle touring, is now betting big on training bike enthusiasts.

The firm intends to commence its first, on-road training session for women this month, under the guidance of seasoned motorcyclists and trainers. This multi-city activity will begin in Chennai.

“This is something close to Ajith’s heart and it is his way of giving back to the community of motorcycling he so dearly loves,” said Shiva Swamynath, principal director of Venus Motorcycle Tours.

Mr. Swamynath, who has known the actor for several decades now, added: “He has been involved in teaching, and also setting up a curriculum with the primary goal of making people better riders, and law-abiding riders. A lot of exciting camps are being planned with the hope of making our roads safer.”

The startup has lined up a series of rides, both locally and globally. Around 20 rides have been planned for this year including one in Scotland in May followed by on in the Alps in July. 

The startup has lined up a series of rides, both locally and globally. Around 20 rides have been planned for this year including one in Scotland in May followed by on in the Alps in July.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Ajith participated as a lead rider in most of the rides and has personally overseen the arrangements during the tours. He has been involved in the planning and curating of tours down to the minutest detail, Mr. Swamynath added. “We want to build a fundamentally strong, structured company in a largely unorganised space at this point,” he explained.

Local, global rides

In the coming months, the startup has lined up a series of rides, both locally and globally. Around 20 rides have been planned for this year including one in Scotland in May followed by on in the Alps in July.

Mr. Ajith’s current focus is concentrated on setting up new offices, fleets and route planning. “His vision is to make the startup the first Indian company to be international in operations, and to deliver exceptional quality to the participant,” Mr. Swamynath said.

The bikes on the fleet include BMW 1250 GSA x 2, Triumph Explorer x 2, Harley Davidson Pan America, Harley Davidson X440, Ducati Multistrada and a Hero Xtreme. Apart from this, a BMW GS 1300 has been ordered and is expected to join the fleet by July. Apart from the bikes, the fleet also includes an Isuzu pick-up as a backup, a Force Traveller equipped to carry 3 bikes and a Bharat Benz truck that can carry 10 bikes.

Car tours begin

The company has also commenced car tours, and the first car tour will take place in Scotland for a private group of doctors. Multiple tours are being planned in India and abroad. “The tours are being planned along the lines of our motorcycle tours with very exciting routes and experiences,” Mr. Swamynath said.

To a query on funding and whether the startup is looking at obtaining funds from outside, Mr. Swamynath replied: “We have a lot of investors interested, but currently we are self-funded and would like to stay that way for a while to come.”

