Actor ‘Adade’ Manohar passes away

February 29, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor and writer T.R.Murali Manohar popularly known as ‘Adade’ Manohar died in the city on Tuesday night due to sudden illness. He was 84.

Being an ace comedian, he was known for his roles in several television serials and films. Actor ‘Maadhu’ Balaji recalled him as a good writer and actor who did not get much credit for his talent. He had worked in many troupes and his stage presence was enough for audience applause. “I have been his fan since school days and Crazy Mohan had supported Manohar to get a role in the film ‘Poikkal Kudhirai,” he said.

Manohar shot to fame after the commercial serial ‘Adade Manohar’ in Doordarshan during the 1980s. Besides several television serials, he also made several stage performances as a comedian with various troupes.

His friend and writer, director C.V.Chandramohan said he had also performed with actor Vivek. He was a versatile artiste who did not imitate anyone in his acting. He was also a good carnatic musician who performed in a concert. “He has acted in about 20 films, including Sontham 16. He initially worked in a company and balanced his acting passion. We have travelled across the country for several stage performances for Gitanjali troupe,” he said. Manohar is survived by three sons.

