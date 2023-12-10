Actor accused in Arudhra gold trading scam detained at airport

December 10, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Actor and producer R.K. Suresh, against whom a lookout notice has been issued with regard to the Arudhra gold trading scam, was detained by Immigration officials at the airport here on Sunday.

Suresh, who is also a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was returning from Dubai to appear before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on December 12 in connection with the ₹2,400-crore gold trading scam in which a total of 22 persons have been arrested.

A senior city police official said Suresh, against whom the EOW had issued a lookout notice and had frozen his bank account, had been hiding in a foreign country for several months. He had filed a case in Madras High Court for quashing the summons issued by the EOW, but this was rejected. The EOW had issued summons for him to appear before them on December 12.

He was interrogated at the airport for more than one-hour. The Immigration officials let him off after he assured them that he had come to the city to appear before the EOW.