Actor Aari on starting a life in the city with ₹10,000 and a pocketful of dreams

Actor Aari Arjunan takes a trip down the memory lane

Published - August 11, 2024 07:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
“Everyone visiting Chennai will undoubtedly go to the beach. I remember once when my friend Ravivarman and I were there, we told ourselves that someday someone would ask us our story [like this], and we’d share it. We told ourselves that Rajini and Kamal must have started their journeys just like this. We wondered if we would succeed, but then we noticed the waves — how they never give up — and decided we should work hard toward our dreams too. We spoke philosophical things like this to motivate ourselves.

“After this, an important memory is seeing the preview of the film I acted in. 

“I arrived in Chennai with nothing but trust and ₹10,000. As my funds dwindled, I faced the choice of returning to my hometown or staying on. It was then that Chennai gave me the encouragement I needed. Many come here with dreams, but it’s those who work tirelessly toward them who truly find their place in this city. That’s the identity of Chennai — it gives a life to those seeking a livelihood. I came with ₹10,000, and now, I’m giving this interview from my office. Happy birthday, Chennai. I love to say that I’m proudly made of Chennai.”

The full video can be watched here, or accessed by scanning the QR code.

