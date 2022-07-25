Activists worried about frequency cases of fish kill in Ennore Creek

Special Correspondent July 25, 2022 20:48 IST

Special Correspondent July 25, 2022 20:48 IST

Fishermen of villages in and around Kattupalli and Ennore complain of large number of dead fish floating in the waters of the creek. Activists say birds and dogs that are eating the dead fish could be taking the toxins back to the food chain

Dead fish found floating at the Ennore creek in the last few days is concern among local residents and activists. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fishermen of villages in and around Kattupalli and Ennore complain of large number of dead fish floating in the waters of the creek. Activists say birds and dogs that are eating the dead fish could be taking the toxins back to the food chain

Fishermen of villages in and around Kattupalli and Ennore have complained of a large number of dead fish floating in the waters of the creek for the past two days. Activist R.L. Srinivasan said that around half a tonne of fish would have died. “The fish is not fit for human consumption and so can’t be dried and used. However, we are worried about the birds and dogs that are eating the dead fish. This would only lead to the toxins being taken back to the food chain,” he said. Mr. Srinivasan expressed concern about such repeated deaths of fish. “This time quantity is too large. Though we keep complaining, nobody fixes any responsibility on any of the industrial units in the surrounding areas. We don’t know if the water is safe for human consumption or for fishing. No agency tells us what to do,” he alleged. A fisherman said that fish including kaanankeluthi, kezhanga, udupathi and madava and even prawns and crabs were among those that died. Fish varieties from the sea that usually enter the creek to breed were seen, he added. Samples of water and fish were lifted from two points in the creek on Monday by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. A retired official of the Board explained that toxicity in the fish and the dissolved oxygen levels in the water would be checked in this case.



Our code of editorial values