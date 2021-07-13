Activists urge govt. to rein in Tangedco, save Ennore creek

Power utility accused of damaging Kosasthalaiyar riverbed and mangroves

Activists, including Poovulagin Nanbargal G. Sundararajan, economist S. Janakarajan, and Carnatic vocalist T.M. Krishna, who visited the Ennore Creek on Monday, urged the State government to stop Tangedco’s construction activity in waterbodies in the area.

They said the civil works taken up by the power utility to carry coal had blocked the flow of the Kosasthalaiyar and had damaged mangroves and the riverbed at two places in Puzhuthivakkam near Ennore.

The team that inspected the location at the behest of the Save Ennore Creek campaign and local fisherfolk said the Tangedco coud not be given exemption from the law and should not be allowed to damage waterbodies. Already, more than 1,000 acres of the river’s backwaters had been heavily contaminated with flyash from the leaking pipelines of Tangedco.

The power utility had not complied with the order of the National Green Tribunal to remove flyash, the team alleged.

Pointing out that the backwaters were critical for Chennai’s flood and water security and for the livelihoods of thousands of fishermen, the team urged the State government to step in to ensure that public sector units treated waterbodies with respect and operate within the framework of the law.

A senior official of Tangedco, who said that the coal conveyor belt was being constructed for the North Chennai thermal power station Stage 3 project, however, denied that it was being constructed without due permission.