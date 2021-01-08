Activists to press for action against those dumping garbage in Putheri Lake

Although the Pallavaram Municipality has removed the garbage dumped in the north side of the Putheri Lake, the residents and social activists said they would continue their struggle until the offenders were brought to book.
There was a sense of outrage among the residents and social activists when lorry loads of garbage were dumped in the lake on the night of December 30. The north side of the lake was renovated at a cost of ₹20 lakh which was met through donations from residents and non-governmental organisations.
Pallavaram Municipal Commissioner C. Mathivanan said the municipality employed an excavator to clean the place and fined the culprit ₹25,000. He said the municipality had filed a police complaint. It was for the police to take action in the matter.
Activist V. Santhanam, pointing to the mounds of debris removed and dumped along the bunds of the lake, said this had given more room for encroachments to crop up on the lake. Already, a number of shops had been set up on the lake bunds. He said the fine levied on the person who dumped the garbage was a pittance compared to the money spent on renovating the lake a few years ago.
The residents, who had given several representations to the Commissioner of Municipal Administration and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), want the government to take stringent action against those who damaged the lake.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath