Activists organise protest, demand justice for custodial death of juvenile in Chengalpattu

January 24, 2023

Social activists under the banner of the Joint Action Committee against Custodial Torture (JACCT) on Tuesday staged a protest demanding justice for the death of a 17-year-old boy due to alleged torture by the staff of the Government Observation Home in Chengalpattu.

The protest was led by State coordinator of the committee I. Aseer at the Old Bus Stand in Chengalpattu. Bharathi Anna, district secretary of the CPM, and Mohammed Yonus, of the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, also participated. They also demanded that all those who were allegedly involved in the murder should be interrogated and appropriate action should be taken against them.

Accusing the higher officials of protecting the offenders in the murder and interfering with the inquiry, the protesters said there is a chance the strong case will be diluted, and added that the State government should come forward to order a CB-CID probe. The JACCT also said juveniles were being attacked repeatedly at observation homes, and these homes should be revamped after conducting a study through a panel headed by a retired high court judge.