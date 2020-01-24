Activists initiate campaign against board examinations for classes 5 and 8

While the first batch of students from classes 5 and 8 is preparing to write public exams in March and April, the opposition to the conduct of the exams is continuing to grow.

Child rights activists and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have now initiated a campaign to urge the State government to roll back the decision to conduct public exams for students of classes 5 and 8.

“This exam will topple any developmental action that has happened with regard to children and education in the State for the last few decades. At present, our enrolment rates are high. We fear that these exams will only reduce this momentum and lead to more dropouts,” said Andrew Sesuraj, Convenor of Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch.

As a first step, Mr. Andrew said that they plan to consult with stakeholders including parents, teachers and students before meeting the education minister as well as other officials. While the Education Department has maintained that these exams are being conducted to assess the learning levels and how well children have imbibed the basics, Mr. Andrew said that using exams as a tool to assess them at such a young age would be detrimental to their development. “There are better methods for teachers to derive an assessment in the classroom and everything should not be exam-oriented,” he said.

Activists are also hoping to spread awareness on social media. A few months ago, members of the Confederation of Arunodhaya Children Sangam had submitted a representation to the Chief Minister’s cell, appealing against conduct of the public exams. “The response we got from the cell stated that Tamil Nadu is conducting the exams owing to the amendment in the RTE Act. There is however nothing in the amendment about a public exam,” said Virgil D’Sami, executive director, Arunodhaya Centre.

Ms. Virgil said that despite the State having said that there will not be any students detained for the first three years, there might be a negative impact if children do not perform well. “We’ve seen several children from underprivileged backgrounds blossom and do well academically after they reach high school. If they fail in either the class 5 or 8 public exams and their parents are not keen on them continuing their education, they might have to drop out,” she said.