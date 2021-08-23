Activists honoured on Madras Day

11 individuals and institutions get awards

Eleven individuals and institutions were given ‘En Chennai, Young Chennai’ awards on Madras Day.

Citizens who helped people in distress during crises were honoured, and a Chennai Day anthem was released.

‘Ma Foi’ K. Pandiarajan, former Minister, said the city was home to rich history and culture, and the anthem captured its essence. “Each of the award winners is special. They truly represent the city as they bring to the fore the best aspects of humanity,” he said.

Nivedita Louis, feminist and historian, said from arranging hospital beds to blood, the city’s youth had been out on the streets, be it the 2015 flood or the current pandemic. “They stand for the resilient, indomitable spirit of the city, and this is what we need to celebrate now,” she said.

The award winners are Meena Sathyamoorthy (Women of Wonder Award), Karthik (Reading Ambassador Award), Sandhyan (Awareness Creator Award), Srivatsa Vema (Life Saving Leader Award), Sakira Banu (Super Social Woman Award), Gokula Rao (Rural Warrior), Arun Kumar (Annapoorna Award), Trans Community Kitchen members (Changemakers Award), Asha Bhagyaraj and Anita Raj (Group Magic Award) and Karthikeyan Imayavaramban (Eco Warrior Award). Chef K. Damu and Suresh Sambandam, convener of Dream Tamil Nadu, participated.