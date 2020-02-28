Activists, fisherfolk oppose Marina-Besant Nagar link plan

CHENNAI

28 February 2020

‘It will be an environmental disaster, disrupt livelihoods’

The direction of the Madras High Court to the State government and Greater Chennai Corporation to study the feasibility of extending the Marina Loop Road beyond Pattinappakkam and linking Besant Nagar through an elevated corridor has come as a shock to environment activists and fishermen.

The activists, on a tour organised to the broken bridge near the Adyar estuary on Thursday, said that the proposed elevated corridor would be an environmental disaster and would also disrupt the livelihood of fisherfolk.

The activists, through the Save Chennai Beaches campaign, and the fisherfolk of Urur Olcott Kuppam pointed out that the Marina-Besant Nagar Link Road proposal would lead to eviction of fisherfolk, disruption of the livelihood of thousands of fishermen, rise in sea levels, damage to the Olive Ridley turtle nesting habitat and the Adyar estuary, which supports several marine life forms and migratory birds, and ruin the beauty of Chennai’s beaches.

S. Pallayam, a member of the Urur Olcott Kuppam administration committee, said thousands of fishermen who have been living in the locality for several generations would be evicted. Also, the proposed link road would put a big question mark on their livelihood, as they would not have space to dry their nets and their catch.

Environment activist Nityanand Jayaraman said the porposed Marina-Besant Nagar Link Road would not solve the traffic problem and would end up creating new bottlenecks on interior roads of Besant Nagar.

Mr. Jayaraman also questioned how the High Court instead of being a protector of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) was viewing the CRZ as a hurdle.