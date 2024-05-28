GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Activists express concern over encroachment of canals carrying floodwater from GST Road

The canal linking the GST Road to the Periya Eri has shrunk in several places owing to encroachments by commercial establishments and houses. Activist cites several orders of the High Court and the NGT to clear encroachments and points to official apathy to remove the structures

Published - May 28, 2024 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The residents and social activists have expressed concern over the narrowing of the macro canals which help in carrying rainwater and preventing flooding on the arterial GST Road in Chromepet. 

Pallavaram Periya Eri, located on the eastern side of GST Road, plays an important role in the prevention of water stagnation on the arterial road during heavy rainfall. The Periya Eri is well served by macro and micro canals but is vulnerableto flooding of GST Road, near the Thiruneermalai Road junction, due to the macro canal linked to the waterbody being encroached and dumping of garbage. 

Social activist David Manohar said the canal linking the GST Road to the Periya Eri has shrunk in size in several places owing to encroachments. He said the canal flowing from the GST Road via Station Service Road into the waterbody has been encroached by commercial establishments and houses. He cited several orders of the High Court and the National Green Tribunal to clear the encroachments and rued the failure of the officials of the Water Resources Department and Tambaram Corporation to remove the structures and widen the canal for ensuring free flow of rainwater. 

The social activists in the locality have also complained about unauthorised discharge of sewage into the lake. There are many water channels around Jamin Pallavaram and some of them have remained undefined courses for years.  

Officials of the Water Resources Department said many of them are field channels that conveyed water for irrigation purposes in the past and they travelled along both poromboke and patta lands. While some of these have been provided a defined course now, there are no proper drawings of such channels and hence, encroachments have mushroomed over the years.  

The Highways Department has built 5-metre-wide road drains to convey floodwater between Pallavaram Periya Eri and Keelkattalai lake which have reduced the threat of flooding. Drains need to be built to carry surplus water from Putheri lake to Keelkattalai lake thus alleviating flooding in downstream areas, like English Electric Nagar, residents said.  

