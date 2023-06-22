Activists draw up their version of dream legislation for domestic workers

June 22, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

A draft of a proposed dream legislation to regulate the employment and conditions of work of domestic workers in Tamil Nadu was presented on Thursday as part of the 13th anniversary of International Domestic Workers Day that falls on June 16.

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women and the Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Welfare Trust (TNDWWT) honoured domestic workers on the occasion. Workers held placards that demanded respect, steady wages and leave from work, which are included in the draft of the legislation proposed by activists. One of the placards read, “Treat workers as workers, not slaves. Respect their dignity, reputation and rights regardless of religion, caste or gender”.

“All your children’s achievements and where they have reached is all because of your hard work”, said R Girirajan, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha. A copy of the document was handed over to the MP to raise it with the Central government.

“Demands such as job safety, minimum wages and increase in pension are very important. In most cases, workers do not have access to a toilet while they work for hours and they handle managing their own households as well as their employer’s,” said A.S Kumari, chairperson, Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women.

“If you don’t go to work on time one day, they could take your job away but this doesn’t happen in a company and this has to change,” said Virgil D’Sami, director, Arunodhaya Centre for Street and Working Children and founding trustee, TNDWWT.

The draft covers definitions of domestic workers, minimum wages, grievance redressal, leave, discrimination and protection against crimes. It will be submitted to the government so a State legislation can be adopted that protect domestic workers.