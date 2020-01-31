Activists detained

Members of People’s Platform Against Fascism were detained by the city police on Thursday when they attempted to stage a protest outside Gandhi Mandapam.

A forum of lawyers, academicians and civil rights activists was formed to fight fascism, communal hatred and to uphold secularism. Its pamphlet circulated on social media stated: “In 1948, Gandhiji was murdered by Hindutva assassin Godse. But those bullets could not kill the secular idea that Gandhiji envisioned. The same ideology that killed him is in power today and they have pulled the trigger again and fired NPR, CAA and NRC at his idea.”

Members of the forum assembled peacefully outside the Gandhi Mandapam. “We gathered, but were denied entry into the venue. We said that it was the police who told us to stage the protest at the venue and had given us time. But the police present at the Gandhi Mandapam said it was closed and it was unlawful to enter it or stand outside,” said one of the protesters. Eight men and a woman were detained.