Activists complain that toilets meant for persons with disabilities remain locked in Central and Egmore railway stations

March 23, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Railway having constructed toilets for persons with disabilities in several railway stations have kept them locked, complain social activists.

The Southern Railway as part of providing toilet facilities for persons with disabilities exclusively under the Divyangjan project, has constructed toilets in several railway stations, including the Central, Egmore, Tambaram, and stations on the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS). However, commuters with disabilities complained of the toilets remaining closed with not much assistance or information being provided for opening and using these toilets.

S. Namburajan, an office bearer of Tamilnadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), complained about the availability of toilets exclusively for persons with disabilities in railway stations, but being kept locked.

L.D. Gurumurthy, a person with disability from Manali, said that he visited the Central railway station on Wednesday. When he wanted to use the toilet for disabled available at platforms 4 and 5, it was locked. When he enquired regarding the availability of the key to the locked toilet, he was informed to go to platform 2 to get the key, he added.

Social activists point out that both the Central and Egmore railway stations attract hundreds of commuters that too with persons with disabilities, and it would be helpful if these toilets are put to use.

A senior official of the Chennai division of Southern Railway said a total of Divyangjan toilets for persons with disabilities are functioning at the Dr. MGR Central Railway station and four in Chennai Egmore railway station. He said the toilets for persons with disabilities in the Central station are available at platforms 1, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9 and 10-11. Besides, four Divyangjan toilets are operating in the Moore Market complex suburban railway station.

Regarding the complaint of the Divyangjan toilets being kept closed, he said these toilets are normally locked to prevent misuse by common passengers and the keys are available with the On Duty platform inspector. Also the details of the availability of the keys of these toilets are pasted near the toilets to help them access it, he added.