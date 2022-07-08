Activists call for an independent authority to protect rights of child artistes

Webinar discusses need for censoring content streamed on OTT and digital platforms

There is a need for an independent monitoring body to protect the rights of child artistes in the entertainment industry.

Activists called for a statutory body with adequate powers to safeguard child rights and tackle violations. Moreover, censorship must be brought for content being streamed on OTT and digital platforms. These were some of the points stressed at a webinar hosted on Friday to discuss the draft regulatory guidelines for child participation in the entertainment industry.

Organised by Child Rights Monitor, a mobile application-based platform, and Mary Anne Charity Trust (MACT), the webinar discussed various aspects, challenges and gaps in the draft guidelines put out by the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

MACT founder S. Cyril Alexander said there was no proper mechanism to prevent children from watching content on OTT not suited for their age. He urged that a common guidelines must be formulated for all digital platforms, be it OTT, television or other new social media platforms.

While S. Thenpandian of the People for Human Rights stressed that the statutory body must have punitive powers to deal with violations of child rights, Chitra Rajeevnath, school counsellor, Hiranandani Upscale School, said child artistes should not be exposed to shooting scenes involving alcohol, smoking or drug abuse.

A dedicated person like a child safety officer must be appointed at the shooting spots and in the TV channels to sensitise the team about guidelines and also be held accountable to the government. Consent should be obtained from educational institutions for allowing children to participate in shooting, she said.

Human rights and RTI activist Shanthi Kamalasekaran said OTT content and television serials need to be censored and child rights activists or NGO members have representation on the censor board.

Activists suggested that permission sought from the district magistrate must be uploaded on a portal for better transparency.