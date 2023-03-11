Activism begins at home 

March 11, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST

Besant Nagar resident S Ramalingam is working to meet a deadline that is no way connected to his profession. He is helping raise funds for a teenager from south Tamil Nadu who will be taking part in the Fistball Championship scheduled to be held in the third week of July in the City of Mannheim, Germany.

An article in The Hindu Tamil caught Ramalingam’s attention about the plight of this boy. “His father passed away some years ago and during the COVID-19 crisis his mother lost her job. Now, his grandmother supports him and the family is struggling to meet his expense for the international event,” says 62-year-old Ramalingam.

The boy needs ₹ 2.20 lakh towards meeting the expenses (including travel) for this world event and Ramalingam has so far helped raise ₹65,000.

If this mutual fund distributor and insurance advisor is not wearing the philanthropist hat, he is busy with civic activism around his neighbourhood. Ramalingam believes in addressing various issues concerning residents by representing them to the respective government departments as well as highlighting them in the media.

Ramalingam was in school when he first addressed the need for a separate bus service for farmers coming from villages to sell their produce. “I was a school-going boy in Madurai then and I noticed vendors squeezing their goods into buses during peak hours,” he says.

Ramalingam wrote a letter to The Hindu explaining the plight of vendors and the need to ferry a special service for farmers. “In less than two months the Pandiyan Roadways Corporation pressed a new bus into service exclusively for the vendors,” he says.

This “victory” encouraged Ramalingam to regularly write letters to the editor.

“I was helped by many unknown people in my career including during my stint in Russia, and this is a small way of giving back,” says Ramalingam, who is an interpreter-cum-translator at the Indo Russian Buyer Seller Business Meets organised by the Engineering Export Promotion Council.

Whether it is the steep staircase at the Aavin parlour or the unfriendly pavements in Vannandurai, Ramalingam has been representing these issues regularly through mails.

“I keep on writing till some solution is found and a majority of the complaints lead to something positive,” says Ramalingam.

The crematorium at Besant Nagar is another issue that Ramalingam has started working on. “Many years ago, in 2002-03, we went from door to door to get signatures from residents about the pollution caused by the facility and the need to find a scientific solution to it. Later, a lawyer from the locality took it up. All these years we did not have much to complain about. Now, the pollution is back and I plan to mobilise support to relaunch the fight,” he says.