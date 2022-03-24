Active COVID-19 caseload fall below 500 in Tamil Nadu

State reports 41 fresh cases, 71 recoveries

On a day when 41 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, the active caseload fell below 500. As many as 475 persons were currently under treatment in the State.

Of the 38 districts, 22 did not report any fresh infection. The State continued to report zero deaths for the seventh day in a row. Except Chennai, where 13 persons tested positive, 15 districts reported cases in single digits. Among those who tested positive was a person who had returned from Singapore. So far, Tamil Nadu has reported 34,52,575 infections.

A total of 71 persons were discharged after treatment. Seven districts had no active cases, 21 had fewer than 10 cases. Chennai led the table with 168 infections and Chengalpattu reported 64.

As many as 32,003 samples were tested. The State’s overall positivity rate stood at 0.1%.

In COVID-19 health centres and hospitals across the State, there were 30 oxygen-supported beds, 45 non-oxygen beds and 20 intensive care unit (ICU) beds. Of these, three oxygen beds, six non-oxygen beds and six ICU beds were occupied in Chennai.

Vaccination count

In total, 1,73,195 persons were inoculated across the State on Thursday. So far, the coverage of government vaccination centres touched 10,06,29,631.

According to the daily Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine report, 1,23,444 children aged 12-14, 20,150 children aged 15-18 years and 14,095 persons aged 18-44 years, were among those who were vaccinated. So far, a total of 9,74,284 children aged 12-14 were inoculated with Corbevax.

In total, 10,36,02,410 persons were vaccinated in both government and private centres in the State. So far, 6,90,032 persons have received the precautionary dose in the State.