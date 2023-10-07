ADVERTISEMENT

Activator RWA championship grand finale thrills OMR community

October 07, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - CHENNAI

Over the past three months, 1,500 participants from 45 apartment complexes along the OMR corridor, witnessed by 450 residents showcased their skills in 20 diverse sports, fitness, and cultural events, marking a significant chapter in community engagement and unity, and celebrated sporting prowess

The Hindu Bureau

The Activator RWA Championship Grand Finale, a sporting extravaganza by ‘Generation360 Media Solution’ with the Federation of OMR Residents Associations (FOMRRA) and ‘Fionis Crossfit’, was held at the TVH Taus apartment complex on October 1. Over the past three months, 1,500 participants from 45 apartment complexes along the OMR corridor, witnessed by 450 residents showcased their skills in 20 diverse sports, fitness, and cultural events, marking a significant chapter in community engagement and unity, and celebrated sporting prowess.

From cricket, badminton, and football to CrossFit and vibrant cultural performances, participants exhibited exceptional talent. The event recognised winners and encouraged local talent development, according to a release. Mantry Synergy claimed the top spot, followed by Sobha Meritta in the second position and Hiranandani securing the third place.

Director with Generation360 Media Solutions Private Limited Jayesh Paniker emphasised the championship’s role in fostering unity, skill development, and community health.

Co-founder of FOMRRA Harsha Koda expressed gratitude to participants, sponsors, attendees, and volunteers, affirming that the Activator RWA Championship celebrated the vibrant spirit and talents of the OMR community.

