Activator RWA championship grand finale thrills OMR community

October 07, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Activator RWA Championship Grand Finale, a sporting extravaganza by ‘Generation360 Media Solution’ with the Federation of OMR Residents Associations (FOMRRA) and ‘Fionis Crossfit’, was held at the TVH Taus apartment complex on October 1. Over the past three months, 1,500 participants from 45 apartment complexes along the OMR corridor, witnessed by 450 residents showcased their skills in 20 diverse sports, fitness, and cultural events, marking a significant chapter in community engagement and unity, and celebrated sporting prowess.

From cricket, badminton, and football to CrossFit and vibrant cultural performances, participants exhibited exceptional talent. The event recognised winners and encouraged local talent development, according to a release. Mantry Synergy claimed the top spot, followed by Sobha Meritta in the second position and Hiranandani securing the third place.

Director with Generation360 Media Solutions Private Limited Jayesh Paniker emphasised the championship’s role in fostering unity, skill development, and community health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-founder of FOMRRA Harsha Koda expressed gratitude to participants, sponsors, attendees, and volunteers, affirming that the Activator RWA Championship celebrated the vibrant spirit and talents of the OMR community.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.