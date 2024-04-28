GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Action will be taken against those with unauthorised stickers on vehicles, says Chennai Traffic Police

April 28, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has warned of action against motorists with unauthorised stickers on vehicles from May 2.

The GCTP said the display of government department identities in the form of stickers or any symbol/marks on a private vehicle or its number plate could have a negative impact on the individual and the departments concerned. Such affiliations displayed on private vehicles could compromise operational efficiency and safety and could lead to the misuse of the department’s reputation, the GCTP said in a press release. In addition, many private vehicles also have symbols or logos/emblems depicting a political party, doctors, or advocates. The GCTP has give motorists till May 1 to remove such stickers.

From May 2, strict action will be taken against the violators.

