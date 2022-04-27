Action will be taken against hostile witnesses in POCSO Act cases

Govt. determined to ensure speedy trial: Regupathy

Govt. determined to ensure speedy trial: Regupathy

Minister for Law S. Regupathy informed the Assembly on Wednesday that appropriate action would be taken against witnesses turning hostile in cases filed under the POCSO Act after a due inquiry.

Replying to questions from members, Mr. Regupathy said there are 16 special courts for trial of cases registered under the Act. Four more courts — in Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Theni and Tiruvallur districts — were sanctioned. He said the government was determined to ensure the filing of charge sheets, speedy trial and conviction of the accused persons in these cases.

A centre for research, development and training in cyberlaws and cybersecurity and another for business and human rights would be established at the Tamil Nadu National Law University in Tiruchi district at the cost of ₹20 lakh, he said.

Mr. Regupathi also announced the enhancement of the annual grant provided by the government to the Tamilnadu Advocate Welfare Fund for grant of financial assistance to the legal heirs and nominees of the deceased advocates from ₹8 crore to ₹10 crore.