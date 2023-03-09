ADVERTISEMENT

‘Action to be taken against people responsible for allowing sewage cleaning without any safety gear or approval’ 

March 09, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Stringent action will be initiated against residential and commercial building owners and residents’ welfare associations in apartment complexes for sewage cleaning without approval or safety gear for sanitation workers, National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Chairman M. Venkatesan said here on Wednesday.

Mr. Venkatesan inspected two apartment complexes in Perungudi’s Kamaraj Nagar and Karapakkam’s Saptagiri Nagar, where sanitation workers P. Periasamy, M. Dakshinamoorthy, and S. Senthil Kumar died while cleaning septic tanks. He also instructed officials of the Chennai Metrowater to review measures taken for the safety of the sanitation workers and welfare schemes for them.

Medical aid

Besides ensuring the provision of safety gear, the water agency must also conduct medical camps and provide medical treatment to workers if needed. He said awareness about the national helpline 14420, launched as part of the ‘Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge’ must be created among people to lodge complaints about people entering manholes or septic tanks without safety gear. Metrowater managing director R. Kirlosh Kumar and other officials were present, said a press release.

