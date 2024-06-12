Action to be taken against Chennai resident welfare associations who get cleaners for septic tanks without protective gear

Action will be initiated against resident welfare associations and building owners who engage workers for the cleaning of sewer lines and septic tanks without protective equipment and prior approval, said M. Venkatesan, chairman of the National Commission of Safai Karamcharis.

Reviewing measures taken by Chennai Metrowater for the rehabilitation of sanitation workers, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Mr. Venkatesan said awareness needs to be created on the legal implications and penalty that violations of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 could attract.

Those violating the law may face imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of up to ₹2 lakh or both, for the first time. Residents may contact the helpline 14420 to register such complaints, said a press release.

Mr. Venkatesan, who instructed officials to ensure that sanitation workers use safety gear, also said wages paid to sanitation workers must be increased every year.

