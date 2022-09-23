Action taken against four teachers for allegedly making caste remarks at student 

CEO initiates departmental action post inspection at the school near Arani town

Chief Educational Officer (CEO) of Tiruvannamalai D. Ganeshmurthy took departmental action against four teachers of the Government Higher Secondary School in Sevur village near Arani town on Friday as they had allegedly made casteist remarks at a Class XI student.

School Education Department officials said while teachers K. Venketaraman, 30, and J. Dhilipkumar, 28, were kept under suspension, J. Nithyanandam, 30, and P. Pandian were transferred to government schools in Kelur and Mullandram villages in Arani taluk with immediate effect. “We inspected the school regarding the charges against the teachers and spoke to all stakeholders,” said Mr. Ganeshmurthy.

Officials said that based on a complaint from a girl student that the said Class XI student was smoking and using banned drugs, the four teachers called the student to the teachers’ room around 1 p.m on Wednesday. They warned him of action for continuing such habits and asked him to bring his parents for an explanation. However, the student’s parents, in a complaint to the school authorities and to the Arani Taluk police, claimed that the teachers had verbally abused their son by making casteist remarks as they belonged to the SC community.

Following the complaint, a team led by CEO Mr. Ganeshmurthy inspected the school on Thursday and conducted inquiries.

A case has been filed by the Arani taluk police. Further investigation is on.