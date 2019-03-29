Action on 78 party functionaries for poll code violations in city

The Chennai District Election Office has initiated action against 78 political party functionaries for violation of Model Code of Conduct in the city.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Chennai Corporation Commissioner and District Election Officer G.Prakash said 333 vulnerable polling booths and 143 critical polling booths have been identified in the city. Election officials will increase the frequency of visits to such areas for initiating confidence-building measures.

The election officials have started taking measures to increase the participation of the segments of voters vulnerable to threat and intimidation by other communities.

Election officials have seized ₹3.04 crore in cash, 13 kg of gold and 86 kg silver.

The Mylapore Police on Thursday seized ₹1.5 crore cash from a van belonging to a cash management firm since it did not have any document or permission to transport such huge money.

The patrolling team which was on duty near Indian Bank and Mylapore temple tank junction intercepted the van on a suspicion. Police personnel found the van was driven by a driver of the firm without staff. The driver reportedly told them that he was carrying the cash to fill the ATMs.

Police brought the van with cash to the Mylapore police station and investigated on why the cash van was moving without its staff or gun man. Police asked the authorities of the cash management company to produce records or permission to transport the cash.

Election officials seized ₹50 lakh in cash from Sholinganallur on Thursday morning. Work on EVM randomisation will be carried out shortly. Scrutiny of nominations will be completed on Friday.