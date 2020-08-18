Chennai

Action against hospital for overcharging

The Health Department has suspended the permission granted to Appasamy Hospital in Arumbakkam for treatment of COVID-19 patients after it found the hospital charging more than the tariff fixed by the State government. The hospital had fixed ₹12.5 lakh for a patient for 18 days of treatment.

The department, which conducted an inspection, found that the hospital had fixed ₹12.5 lakh. Apart from the advance amount of ₹2.5 lakh, the hospital insisted the patient to pay the remaining amount. On confirming this, the department suspended the permission granted to the hospital to treat COVID-19 patients, according to a press release.

On August 1, the department acted on Be Well Hospitals, Kilpauk, for charging ₹12,20,000 for COVID-19 treatment. The State government had capped treatment costs in private hospitals on June 6.

The department continued to monitor the treatment provided for COVID-19 and advised all private hospitals providing treatment to display the government-fixed tariff for the public.

