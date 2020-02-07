Chennai

Action a violation of oath, says DMK president

M.K. Stalin

M.K. Stalin   | Photo Credit: M_SRINATH

People are watching the behaviour of the Ministers, adds DMK president

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M.K. Stalin on Thursday said Forest Minister Dindigul Sreenivasan breached the oath of office by making a tribal boy remove his slippers. “Minister D. Jayakumar and Rajenthra Balaji [too] are violating the oath they took when they assumed office.

What Mr. Srinivasan has done is the height of violation. I bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister,” he said. People were watching the behaviour of the Ministers, he added.

On Rajinikanth’s advice to students that they should stay away from protests, he said the actor should first educate himself about the adverse consequences of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

