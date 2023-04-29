Acting Chief Justice inaugurates metropolitan courts in Chennai

April 29, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Five courts, including a mobile court (virtual court) for petty cases, were inaugurated in Chennai on Saturday.

Inaugurating the courts, Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja said new technology, including virtual court, should be implemented to resolve the problems of persons who seek the intervention of the judiciary for vindication of grievances.

“The courts have become litigant friendly. Because, today, we have inaugurated one mobile court with a virtual court. We are changing to cater to the needs of the people who are charged. The time of the court will be saved,” he said.

Stressing the need for adapting to changing technology to ensure social justice, Justice Raja said: “Let us not go for manual filing. Let us go for paperless court.”

Other courts such as two Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Courts for trial of N.I. Act Cases, one Additional Court for trial of CCB Cases (Metropolitan Magistrate Court) and one Mobile Court for Railway Act cases were inaugurated.

Minister for Law, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption S. Regupathy said the State government had been increasing the fund allocation for development of infrastructure for court buildings.

