Act against harassment of downtrodden on govt. buses: Sasikala

V.K. Sasikala recalled instances of members of the Narikuravar community and a fisherwoman being forced to disembark

V.K. Sasikala, aide of late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa on Sunday condemned the recurring incidents of the poor and downtrodden being forcibly alighted from government buses by some transport staff. She urged the Tamil Nadu government to take strict action against such staff.

She recalled instances of members of the Narikuravar community and a fisherwoman being forced to disembark from buses in Kanniyakumari and Colachel respectively.

She alleged a college girl was sexually harassed by a bus conductor in Villupuram and sought strong action against such bus crew.