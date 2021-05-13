Chennai

ACP loses battle against COVID-19

J. Eswaran, 52, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Pallavaram, on Thursday died of COVID-19. He is the 14th victim in the city police since April 8, sources said.

Mr. Eswaran joined the service in 1996 and was promoted in 2018. He has been serving as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Pallavaram, since last March. He was admitted in a special ward for COVID-19 at King Institute on May 5 after testing positive for the infection.

COVID-19 has claimed 24 police personnel in the city since last year. More than 3,400 police personnel tested positive and most of them rejoined duty.

Since April 8, 94 police personnel were hospitalised, 270 police personnel have been treated in COVID-19 care centres and 468 are under home quarantine.

