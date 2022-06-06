Acid attack on young woman, her mother in Alapakkam

Two dejected lovers joined hands to commit the crime, say police

Maduravoyal police arrested a 37-year-old woman and her associate for throwing acid on a young woman and her mother.

According to the police, Aswini alias Leka, 26, who is of Sri Lankan origin, has been living with her mother on Perumal Koil Street, Alapakkam. At 3.45 am on Sunday, someone knocked at their door. When they opened, they encountered a woman and her male associate. The woman picked a quarrel with them and abused them.

Suddenly she threw acid on Ms. Aswini's face and her mother. On hearing their cries, neighbours came to their rescue and rushed them to a hospital. Both the daughter and mother are undergoing treatment.

The police arrested S. Aishwarya Majety, 37, of Porur and S. Deenadayalan, 36, of Nanmangalam. They were booked under Section 326 A which lays down punishment for acid attack.

According to the police, Ms. Aswini was in love with Deenadayalan for some time and avoided him after knowing that he was already married. Then, she recently fell in love with Parthiban, whom the accused Aishwarya was also in love with. Angered over this, she, along with Deenadayalan, committed the crime.

The accused were remanded in judicial custody.