‘Achieving something worthy in life is more important’

Published - September 26, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Sultan Ahmed Ismail, Member, State Planning Commission speaking at UPSC Aspirants’ Meet organised by The Hindu IAS Aspirant’s Club in The New College in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Achieving something worthy in life is more important than socialising and spending time on entertainment in the early stages of life, said Sultan Ahmed Ismail, Member, State Planning Commission at UPSC Aspirants’ Meet in Chennai.

Speaking at the event in The New College organised by The Hindu IAS Aspirant’s Club in association with Shankar IAS Academy, he said, “Teachers are facilitators and the students should take efforts to learn and know more and not merely attend classes. So, more efforts are needed from the students to learn new things through online mode also.”

Explaining the process of the UPSC exams, S. Chandrasekar, Head Academics, Shankar IAS Academy said that the choice of subjects for the mains exams should be made on the basis of balancing the interest areas of students and the potential to score marks.

M. Asrar Sheriff, Principal, The New College said, “Students must make use of such programmes for widening their knowledge and participate more actively in these events to further their learning.”

Stating that newspapers are still relevant, P. Subramaniam, Deputy General Manager, S&D, The Hindu Group, Chennai said that it offered more authentic and credible news. “Students need to develop a reading routine and use active reading techniques to develop a more engaging reading habit,” he added.

