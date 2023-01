ACG CET alumni to celebrate diamond jubilee of 1963 batch on February 11

January 13, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Alumni of 1963-68 batch that graduated from Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering and Technology, Karaikudi, will be celebrating the “Diamond Jubilee of 1963 Freshmen” on February 11 on the college campus. According to a press release, K. Sivan, former Chairman, Space Commission and V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, will participate in the commemorative event. For details, interested persons may call K.R. Sankaran (9840885051) or S. Ravishankar (9444168980). ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Chennai / engineering colleges

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.